Is The BeFrugal App Legit (And Can It Save You Money)?

It's easy to feel overwhelmed by the vast amount that can accumulate from bills, subscriptions, outings, and so on. But would you believe there are apps to help you save money while having your purchases work for you? Nowadays, an array of apps exist that not only offer you up-to-date savings and coupons but can also reward you for buying with special cash-back offers. Among these apps is BeFrugal, which, as its name suggests, is made with penny pinchers in mind. But does that mean it's worth your download?

BeFrugal helps you find offers from thousands of grocery stores, retailers, and restaurants. After picking your store and completing your buy, BeFrugal records what you got, waits until the purchase is finalized, and then notifies you of your cash-back reward. While some apps that make similar claims can turn out to be scams, BeFrugal is fortunately a quality choice that will save you money, and it stacks up to the competition.

In fact, the app comes with some perks that make it a cut above others, such as giving first-time users a $10 signup bonus and only requiring a minimum of $0.01 to deposit your payment to your bank, PayPal, or Venmo account. Nevertheless, there are some factors users should keep in mind.