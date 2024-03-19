Bluetti AC240: Rugged Power Wherever You Need It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sponsored content
The world is becoming steadily more nomadic, with everyone constantly on the go for both work and fun. Whether you're an emergency responder speeding to the scene, or setting up camp for a weekend in the wilderness, you need a steady stream of electricity to power both your vital tools and beloved comforts. There are plenty of portable power sources on the market, but if you're looking for a portable power solution that can truly handle whatever you throw at it, you may be interested in the latest offering from portable power innovator Bluetti.
Starting on April 2, Bluetti will begin offering the newest one-stop-shop for mobile juice: the AC240 IP65 Water Resistant Portable Power Station. The AC240 is slated to be the new standard bearer for portable power, packing the latest advancements in both clean power delivery and unmatched protection against any and all of the elements you may encounter in the wild.
Rough and ready design
The AC240 Portable Power Station features an IP65 resistance rating, ensuring that both its internal components and connected devices can safely operate in even the most adverse conditions. Even if you're unlucky enough to get caught in the middle of a squall while camping outdoors, this power station features a multitude of safety features to keep both water and loose dust far away from the important bits and vents.
All of the electronic components within the power station are independently sealed, providing an entire layer of defense against contaminants. Beyond that layer is a complex system of air ducts, drainage holes, protected power ports, and vacuum-coated fans. On the off chance that some liquid manages to sneak its way inside of the station, a combination of exhaust fans and heat dissipation systems expels the lion's share and evaporates any stubborn leftover droplets as well.
Power for every situation
Within the heavily-protected confines of the AC240 beats the mechanical heart of a true electrical dynamo. With a mighty 2,400 watts of power output, the power station can host a multitude of even the most power-hungry devices and appliances, including coffee makers, refrigerators, portable air conditioners, and more.
Not only that, but it's got enough power capacity to keep all of those appliances up and running for a good while. Thanks to the 1,536Wh LFP battery, you could plug an entire 20 cubic-feet fridge in there, and it would stay nice and cool for an entire day. Even if you're using appliances with resistive loads like a portable stove, the AC240's powerlifting mode can safely handle the flow of power.
The AC240 is ready to receive any and all power demands with its multitude of connectors; including 2 standard AC outlets, 1 NEMA TT-30 port, a car outlet, 2 USB-A outlets, two USB-C outlets, and a 12V/30A RV port. If you're still hungry for power, the AC240 features both expansion ports for B210 battery packs, as well as parallel connection technology to link multiple AC240 units together. When the time finally comes to recharge the station, you can juice up completely in about an hour with the 2,400W AC connector — supplemented by a 1,200W solar intake.
Once again, keep an eye out for the AC240 Portable Power Station when it hits the market on April 2.