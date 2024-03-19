Bluetti AC240: Rugged Power Wherever You Need It

Within the heavily-protected confines of the AC240 beats the mechanical heart of a true electrical dynamo. With a mighty 2,400 watts of power output, the power station can host a multitude of even the most power-hungry devices and appliances, including coffee makers, refrigerators, portable air conditioners, and more.

Not only that, but it's got enough power capacity to keep all of those appliances up and running for a good while. Thanks to the 1,536Wh LFP battery, you could plug an entire 20 cubic-feet fridge in there, and it would stay nice and cool for an entire day. Even if you're using appliances with resistive loads like a portable stove, the AC240's powerlifting mode can safely handle the flow of power.

The AC240 is ready to receive any and all power demands with its multitude of connectors; including 2 standard AC outlets, 1 NEMA TT-30 port, a car outlet, 2 USB-A outlets, two USB-C outlets, and a 12V/30A RV port. If you're still hungry for power, the AC240 features both expansion ports for B210 battery packs, as well as parallel connection technology to link multiple AC240 units together. When the time finally comes to recharge the station, you can juice up completely in about an hour with the 2,400W AC connector — supplemented by a 1,200W solar intake.

Once again, keep an eye out for the AC240 Portable Power Station when it hits the market on April 2.