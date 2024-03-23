Six Planets That Have Unimaginable Storms Compared To Earth

The Earth is the only cradle of life we know of. Through its billions of years of existence, it's seen some seriously bad weather, from billions of lightning strikes a year and to planet-wide ash and dust clouds from volcano eruptions and meteor impacts. But all that is almost nothing compared to the daily lives of other planets in our solar system — take the Great Red Spot for example, an unimaginably massive storm system on Jupiter that's been larger than three times the size of our planet.

Apart from Jupiter, which has plenty of other planet-sized storms, our solar system has a continent-sized double vortex on Venus, supersonic winds on Neptune, and more incredible weather across six planets of our solar system — barring our very own Earth and the atmosphere-less Mercury. For our viewing pleasure, a lot of this extra-terrestrial extreme weather has been captured in stunning detail by space probes and in the case of Mars, even rovers.

Of course, one could argue it is precisely for its relatively calm weather and stable atmosphere that the Earth has supported complex life for billions of years. It is for this reason that the planet is said to be situated in a Goldilocks or habitable zone in its distance from our Sun. Not too hot, not too cold — just right — allowing water to remain a liquid.