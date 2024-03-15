CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 Review: A Multi-Functional, Hot-Swappable, Colorful Compact Keyboard

The new CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 keyboard is a sight to behold for anyone looking for a compact, 65% layout. It's decked out with CHERRY's recently released MX2A switches, LED RGB light strips, and a slew of helpful functions on all but two keys that don't require any software to use.

The review unit I'm working with here (sent by CHERRY XTRFY for this review) is equipped with hot-swappable MX2A Red (linear) switches and thick ABS keycaps, and for the most part, typing on the K5V2 for the past few weeks has been an enjoyable experience. Because linear switches and ABS keycaps aren't my favorite, this says a lot. CHERRY knows how to make a good mechanical switch.

One of the best things about the K5V2 is how customizable it is. So if you also don't like linear switches and ABS keycaps, but do like the lack of software required to use this keyboard's plethora of functions, you can customize the switches and keycaps (and stabilizers, frame, cable, or logo plate) before you order.