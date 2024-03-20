You Should Think Twice Before Asking AI To Help You Do Your Taxes, Here's Why

As Artificial Intelligence programs continue to learn and develop, the list of their uses is growing by the minute, and these days, even tax preparation services are integrating AI into their interfaces. That includes both H&R Block and TurboTax, as each now prominently features ChatBot assistance within their software.

Such tax preparation services are, of course, utilized by millions of professional and non-professional users to file taxes. Those who utilize TurboTax and H&R Block know that those AI bots have been around via chat bubbles for the last couple of years. But this year, those bots have been tasked more than ever with helping users find answers to some genuinely tricky tax prep questions.

Some users are likely happy to let AI lead the way in sorting through the nerve-wracking process of filing yearly taxes. It's a safe bet, however, that many are far more wary of allowing AI to lord over matters that could land them in trouble with the IRS, and given how AI is performing to date, it's hard to argue the latter group's logic. Here's why you should think twice before letting an AI bot do your taxes.