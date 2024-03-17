5 Menards Tools To Complete Your On-The-Go Tool-Kit
When you're buying tools for your home garage, chances are you're not buying more than one of every type of tool, especially since tools can start to get a bit pricy when popularity or battery lines come into play. However, if you get a call from a friend in need of your assistance, you will have to gather any necessary tools for the proposed project and hope you have everything you need. Wouldn't it just be easier to have an already crafted on-the-go tool kit ready to grab at a moment's notice or to simply keep in your car in case of emergencies?
The goal for an on-to-go tool kit isn't to have unexpected tools that you'll rarely use and will just take up room. You want your tools to be versatile and capable of performing several jobs, making them efficient and compact, and Menards is a great place to start creating your mobile tool pack. In this article, we'll give you five Menards tools to consider to complete your on-to-go tool kit. Our methodology for how we selected these tools can be found at the bottom of the list.
Masterforce Boost 20V Brushless 1/2 inch Drill Kit
It may feel like overkill to have a drill in a grab-bag tool kit, but sometimes, the power a drill can offer is better than any handheld tool. The Masterforce Boost 20V Brushless 1/2 inch Drill Kit comes with everything you'll need to keep the drill safe and get it working. There's a 2.5 Ah battery, charger, and a carry bag that you could also use to carry other tools if they're not too big. However, if you feel the battery is too small for your needs, you can opt to purchase a bigger Masterforce Ah battery.
The brushless motor in this drill gives your power tool more longevity compared to the standard brushed motored drills. Additionally, the collar gives you a range of options for torque, so you'll be able to get the job done. Just remember, a drill won't be much use without bits, so make sure you choose the right drill bits for your drill and needs.
Performax Household 65 Piece Tool Set
Though your toolboxes at home may have every size for every style of tool, sometimes you just need to have the basics to get you by when you're away from your garage. The Performax Household 65 Piece Tool Set can be just that. Everything comes in a slim foldable case that can easily fit in the trunk of a car or behind a fold-down back seat. Within the case, everything is snuggly secure, so you won't run the risk of items falling out when you open it up.
This household tool set includes a basic socket set in both metric and standard, along with a slight extension. It also has metric and standard hex keys, long nose pliers, a claw hammer, measure tape, and a level, among other pieces. Additionally, if you have a drill with you, this set includes drill bits. Just make sure that they'll fit the size of the ratcheting chuck.
Masterforce BOOST 20-Volt Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool
While a Swiss army knife is the multi-tool of hand tools, an oscillating tool is the multi-tool of power tools, and if you are already invested in the battery line, why not keep it in your on-the-go arsenal? The Masterforce BOOST 20-Volt Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool can be used for making smaller cuts in wood and drywall as well as other materials. Additionally, if you purchase the attachment, you can turn your multi-tool into a sander or grinder.
According to Masterforce, its oscillating tool has a reduced vibration system that produces 75% fewer vibrations than its competitor's, and with fewer vibrations comes less fatigue. There is also a 1.8-degree left and right oscillation angle to make getting into tight spaces a bit easier. Having an oscillating tool may seem like a strange tool to keep on hand, but many people have found it to be an incredibly useful tool with many purposes.
Guidesman 1000 Lumen Rubbergrip Rechargeable Flashlight
You can pack as many power or hand tools as you want, but it won't matter if it's dark where you need to work. Flashlights come in handy in many aspects of life, whether that be working on a car, checking outside damage after a storm, or simply being used as a camping gadget. Menards sells a plethora of flashlights, and the Guidesman 1000 Lumen Rubbergrip Rechargeable Flashlight is a noteworthy one due to the number of features it comes with.
This flashlight comes with three light modes: low at 200 Lumens, medium at 500 Lumen, and high at 1,000 Lumen. Included is a 2000 mAh Li-ion battery that can last up to four hours on low, and when the battery dies, you can simply recharge it. To add to it, it has water and impact resistance and a rubber grip handle for easy holding while using any other tool you may need.
Mechanix Wear FastFit Performance Work Gloves
Sure, you can fill up your portable toolbox with all the tools needed to complete several types of jobs, but there tends to be one thing that many people forget: safety. Having a good pair of work gloves mixed in with your drill and other tools can make a huge difference if and when the time comes to use the tools. Mechanix Wear FastFit Performance Work Gloves give you the protection and flexibility to keep your hands safe and usable.
These gloves are made from a form-fitting TrekDry material, which allows your hands to stay cool and comfortable. They offer an elastic cuff, so you can have a secure fit while also being able to easily take them off and on. Additionally, the palm is made of durable synthetic leather. The best part is that these gloves are machine washable, so no matter how dirty you get them, place them in the washer, and they'll come good and new.
Why we chose these tools for your on-the-go kit
Although Menards does not have the option for buyers to leave reviews for any of the store's products, we formulated a list of tools we believe would be useful for an on-the-go tool kit. These tools were selected based on popular usage and the necessity for a mobile tool kit. Each tool listed here is readily available at Menards either in-store or online, and they are all budget-friendly compared to other big-name brands. Menards carries a wide variety of tools for all types of projects, from home improvement to automotive, so it's a great place to stock up on much-needed essentials for a portable tool kit.