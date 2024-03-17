Volkswagen Type 1 Vs Type 3 Engines: What's The Difference?

Volkswagen began building the Type I Beetle in 1945 and first brought it to the United States four years later, selling more than 15 million Type I autos before the last one rolled off the line in Mexico in 2003. The Type II van appeared in 1950 and survived until 2021 through six generations and several official and unofficial rebadgings, at various times going by Transporter, Microbus, Vanagon, Westfalia, and Kombi. While the Type II was still in its first iteration in 1961, VW introduced the Type III, initially as a two-door 'notchback' sedan but soon after as a 'squareback' station wagon and under the Karmann Ghia label as the Type 34.

Like the Type I, Type III Volkswagen models had their engines mounted in the rear to maximize cargo and passenger space, but the Type III engines differed from their Beetle counterparts in many key respects, primarily the different cooling systems and the way in which air was channeled to the engines in the vehicles they powered.