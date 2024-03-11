Enjoy Better Living With A Personalized Aqara Smart Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This content was paid for by Aqara and written by SlashGear.

When many people picture a smart home, they often think of just a few niche products — a smart light here, a smart speaker there. With the Aqara Smart Home, however, you can take advantage of an ecosystem that encompasses every aspect of your home while offering unparalleled flexibility when it comes to controlling and customizing your smart home solutions.

The name "Aqara" is literally a combination of the Latin words for "smart" and "home," so it's no surprise that the brand has a strong reputation for its smart home innovations. Serving more than 12 million users in over 170 countries and territories, Aqara has established itself with innovative smart home solutions that are convenient, intuitive, and compatible with nearly all major IoT ecosystems, including Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home.

Aqara offers over 260 different smart devices in over 30 different categories, with everything from smart lights and doorbells to automated pet feeders and curtain controllers. With Aqara's extensive range of products, you have the freedom to customize and control your smart home solutions in countless ways based on your needs and the bounds of your imagination.