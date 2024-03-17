What You'll Need To Get Started On Your Own Raspberry Pi LED Sign

There are a variety of creative uses for the Raspberry Pi that can be incorporated into specialized projects that include visual elements, automation, and more. According to Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi (Trading) Ltd., the company has sold tens of millions of Raspberry Pi units since its start in 2012. One of the more popular uses for this tiny computer is controlling LEDs to create your own text, display logos, and you can even program custom light shows.

Programmable LED signs retail anywhere from the $200 range to more than $2,700, depending on size and capability. Considering the cost, it's understandable why many people might opt to make their own signage using a Raspberry Pi. However, just like any other project, you'll need specific materials to get your LED sign up and running.

You can take different approaches, and the complexity of this build can quickly escalate from beginner to something far more advanced. The essential parts required for your Raspberry Pi LED sign include an LED matrix, an RGB bonnet or Pi HAT (Hardware Attached on Top), an appropriate power supply, and some material to construct the housing. One of the best aspects of this platform is how adaptable and inexpensive the technology is, and there are many fun Raspberry Pi projects that won't break the bank.