This 'Nanosphere' Paint Could Reduce Carbon Emissions From Jets

Creating a lighter paint doesn't seem like an innovation that would significantly reduce carbon emissions, but when you consider the amount needed to paint an entire plane, it makes more of a difference. That's plenty of buckets to carry. Two scientists from Kobe University in Japan have developed a lighter-weight substance that may reduce the weight of planes and ultimately have a big impact on the amount of fuel used and carbon dioxide produced.

Published in ACS Applied Nano Materials, a new paper by Fujii Minoru and Sugimoto Hiroshi details the discovery of a nanosphere-based ink that can cover a large surface like a plane with a light color, but can be applied more thinly while using 10% of the weight of a conventional paint. The substance is composed of almost-invisible silicon crystals that gains its efficiency by reflecting light as a vibrant color over the total surface; artists use the same kind of structural coloration to get the whitest of white paint. Per the paper, the new paint's "high reflectance despite the small coverage is due to the very high scattering efficiency" of its nanoscale structure.