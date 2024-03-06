How Many Fighter Jets Does The United States Have?

While the U.S. Military has tons of individual members, bases, and vehicles, fighter jets are a different story since they cost millions of dollars and are packed with incredibly high-end technology. If you've ever wondered just how many of these top-of-the-line aircraft America has, you're in luck because someone has actually counted them up.

According to the Sheffield School of Aeronautics, the United States Military keeps approximately 3,400 assets classified as fighter/attack in operation by the Air Force and the Navy. Those include the hits like F-35s, F-35As, F-16s, and A-10s.

But this is just one category of aviation inventory since F-16s aren't exactly ideal for other tasks like carrying other planes or large equipment. Different planes are better at different things. That's why the U.S. Military holds more than 14,000 aircraft in its inventory, as reported by the 10-year Aircraft Investment Plan issued by the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense.