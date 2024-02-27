Bluetti Launches Its Groundbreaking SwapSolar Ecosystem On Indiegogo

The Bluetti MultiCooler is an innovative triple-threat product that fosters sustainability in your outdoor or off-the-grid setup. In one sleek design, the LiFePO₄-powered appliance offers ice making, refrigeration, and freezing capabilities and is in a league of its own with its high energy density, long lifespan, and state-of-the-art safety features.

With a 42-quart (40L) capacity, the fridge is large enough to hold around 60 cans of soft drinks and can sustain a temperature range between -4 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to +20 degrees Celsius), ideal for a wide range of groceries you wish to keep cool or frozen. Its powerful compressor can rapidly cool its internal temperature from 86 to 32 degrees Fahrenheit (30 to 0 degrees Celsius) in just 15 minutes, as well as quickly produce crystal-clear ice cubes. Plus, it does all this quietly — operating at 30 dB in refrigeration mode and 45 dB in ice-making mode, ensuring a peaceful environment.

The MultiCooler is easily portable, weighing a little less than 53 pounds, and is equipped with wheels, a drawbar, and 45-degree tilt protection for effortless transport over smooth or rough terrain. An optional slider keeps it secure as you travel. It's also very simple to control, thanks to an intuitive LCD touch screen and a few touch buttons for convenient use. The MultiCooler also supports Bluetooth connectivity and can be easily managed with the Bluetti app, which allows you to monitor temperatures in real-time and adjust various settings, such as its ECO and Self-Clean modes.

The MultiCooler stands out for its use of industry-leading VIP (Vacuumed Insert Panel) and ultra-microporous foam layers, which help maintain a consistent internal temperature. Even under the intense sun, this refrigerator continuously keeps your items cool. Its superior insulation not only ensures prolonged freshness for your food but also optimizes energy efficiency.