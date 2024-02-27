Bluetti Launches Its Groundbreaking SwapSolar Ecosystem On Indiegogo
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
This content was paid for by Bluetti and written by SlashGear.
Bluetti, which previously set an Indiegogo record by raising $12 million for its powerful AC500 home battery backup, is now crowdfunding the SwapSolar ecosystem, combining hot-swappable batteries with its AC180T power station and hi-tech MultiCooler — the first LFP-powered appliance of its kind. An industry leader in affordable green energy solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, Bluetti is known for producing reliable, high-quality products for camping, adventuring, emergency backup power, and off-grid living.
Bluetti looks to elevate the outdoor experience with SwapSolar, which includes three innovative and sustainable products: The AC180T Solar Generator, B70 Modular Battery, and MultiCooler Portable Fridge. Together, they're a great value, offering an answer to your outdoor power needs as well as your long-distance cooling, freezing, and ice-making cravings — even when far off the grid for extended periods of time. "SwapSolar is your ticket to three-to-six days of happy camping trip," says James Ray, Bluetti's spokesperson. "Power up and keep your food fresh at once, it's time to go wild with Bluetti!"
SwapSolar's AC180T Power Station and MultiCooler have impressive specs
The Bluetti MultiCooler is an innovative triple-threat product that fosters sustainability in your outdoor or off-the-grid setup. In one sleek design, the LiFePO₄-powered appliance offers ice making, refrigeration, and freezing capabilities and is in a league of its own with its high energy density, long lifespan, and state-of-the-art safety features.
With a 42-quart (40L) capacity, the fridge is large enough to hold around 60 cans of soft drinks and can sustain a temperature range between -4 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to +20 degrees Celsius), ideal for a wide range of groceries you wish to keep cool or frozen. Its powerful compressor can rapidly cool its internal temperature from 86 to 32 degrees Fahrenheit (30 to 0 degrees Celsius) in just 15 minutes, as well as quickly produce crystal-clear ice cubes. Plus, it does all this quietly — operating at 30 dB in refrigeration mode and 45 dB in ice-making mode, ensuring a peaceful environment.
The MultiCooler is easily portable, weighing a little less than 53 pounds, and is equipped with wheels, a drawbar, and 45-degree tilt protection for effortless transport over smooth or rough terrain. An optional slider keeps it secure as you travel. It's also very simple to control, thanks to an intuitive LCD touch screen and a few touch buttons for convenient use. The MultiCooler also supports Bluetooth connectivity and can be easily managed with the Bluetti app, which allows you to monitor temperatures in real-time and adjust various settings, such as its ECO and Self-Clean modes.
The MultiCooler stands out for its use of industry-leading VIP (Vacuumed Insert Panel) and ultra-microporous foam layers, which help maintain a consistent internal temperature. Even under the intense sun, this refrigerator continuously keeps your items cool. Its superior insulation not only ensures prolonged freshness for your food but also optimizes energy efficiency.
Hot-swappable batteries make Bluetti's Multicooler flexible and convenient
Fortunately, it's not hard to take advantage of the MultiCooler's value when going off the grid, thanks to four different power options for the appliance. You can plug it directly into the wall or your car while making ice — a feature that's first in the industry and highlights how Bluetti distinguishes itself from the competition with its cutting-edge innovation. You can also power the MultiCooler with the included modular B70 battery, which can sustain it for six days. When connected to solar panels, the fridge can run non-stop as long as the sun keeps shining.
The AC180T power station that comes within the SwapSolar ecosystem showcases an innovative removable battery design that allows you to replace its B70 batteries from the top. Just as with the Multicooler, you can easily pop in or pull out the detachable modular batteries with ease, swapping them for fresh ones at your convenience.
Bluetti also sells B70 batteries separately if you like to stock up on backups. For longer trips or emergencies, these hot-swappable batteries offer instant, full outdoor power anywhere at any time. The LFP batteries each have a 716.8 Wh capacity, are safe and long-lasting with 3,000+ life cycles, and can be swapped over 5,000 times. They can be charged by plugging the AC180T directly into a wall outlet for lightning-fast 1,440-watt AC charging — 80 percent in 45 minutes and fully charged in 70 minutes. The power station can also be paired with solar panels (max 500 watts) for a permanent, sustainable supply of outdoor power.
Act quickly to get early bird perks
With its innovative design, SwapSolar can meet both your outdoor power and cooling needs in one convenient package. Easily swap its powerful batteries and harness the energy of the sun for a long-lasting, sustainable, extended stay off the grid or in the wilderness.
You can support the Bluetti SwapSolar ecosystem on Indiegogo and take advantage of super early bird discounts and some great perks that are only available in limited quantities, so you may want to act quickly. Deliveries are available in the United States, Canada, Australia, and certain countries in Europe, with estimated shipping beginning in spring 2024.
- MultiCooler + B70: Retail price $1,328; early bird price $899 (limited quantity of 300 pcs).
- AC180T: Retail price $1,299; super early bird price $849 (limited quantity of 100 pcs).
- B70: Retail price $429; super early bird price $299 (limited quantity of 300 pcs).
All these prices are tax included.