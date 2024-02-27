MWC 2024: McLaren Will Use Google's Pixel And Cloud AI To Chase Wins On The F1 Track

It's been two years since Google and McLaren Racing announced a multi-year partnership deal that enabled McLaren to use Google technologies, devices, and tools to enhance the team's racing operations. At the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, both companies announced the continuation of this existing partnership, while also expanding the scope of the same.

Under the terms of this renewed deal, Google not only retains its status as the primary partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, but the tech giant has also become an official partner of the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team. This renewed collaboration should allow McLaren Racing to leverage Google's technology and expertise to enhance performance across various racing disciplines.

As part of the expanded partnership, McLaren Racing will equip its personnel with a suite of Google products, including 5G-enabled Android devices—most notably Google's latest Pixel smartphones as well as the Google Chrome browser. This move aims to provide real-time data and insights during races, allowing the team to make informed decisions for optimal car performance. McLaren credits the availability of these Google technologies — which included Android phones, tablets, and smartwatches — that enabled them to achieve the famous world-record pit stop at the Qatar Grand Prix in 2023.

Interestingly, the use of these devices and technology will extend beyond the racetrack, encompassing McLaren's Technology Centre, where engineers will utilize the technology for in-depth analysis, potentially leading to further refinements.