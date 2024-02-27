MWC 2024: McLaren Will Use Google's Pixel And Cloud AI To Chase Wins On The F1 Track
It's been two years since Google and McLaren Racing announced a multi-year partnership deal that enabled McLaren to use Google technologies, devices, and tools to enhance the team's racing operations. At the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, both companies announced the continuation of this existing partnership, while also expanding the scope of the same.
Under the terms of this renewed deal, Google not only retains its status as the primary partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, but the tech giant has also become an official partner of the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team. This renewed collaboration should allow McLaren Racing to leverage Google's technology and expertise to enhance performance across various racing disciplines.
As part of the expanded partnership, McLaren Racing will equip its personnel with a suite of Google products, including 5G-enabled Android devices—most notably Google's latest Pixel smartphones as well as the Google Chrome browser. This move aims to provide real-time data and insights during races, allowing the team to make informed decisions for optimal car performance. McLaren credits the availability of these Google technologies — which included Android phones, tablets, and smartwatches — that enabled them to achieve the famous world-record pit stop at the Qatar Grand Prix in 2023.
Interestingly, the use of these devices and technology will extend beyond the racetrack, encompassing McLaren's Technology Centre, where engineers will utilize the technology for in-depth analysis, potentially leading to further refinements.
Power of AI: Now on the racetrack too!
While Google's hardware devices certainly play an important role in this partnership, it extends beyond just hardware. A key area where McLaren is set to benefit from this important partnership is the ability to leverage Google Cloud's AI technology. This includes utilizing AI-powered tools to analyze race data and gain insights from radio communication within the team. Additionally, McLaren is exploring ways to use AI to streamline internal processes and optimize resource allocation, potentially leading to greater efficiency within the organization.
Also included as part of the deal is the use of prominent Android and Pixel branding on the McLaren MCL38 — the company's Formula 1 car for the 2024 season — as well as the pit crew overalls, team kit, and driver overalls of both McLaren Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Similarly, there will be Google Pixel branding features on McLaren's Extreme E race cars as well as the race suits of both Extreme E race car drivers Cristina Gutiérrez and Mattias Ekström. Slashgear's Dave McQuilling is on the ground at MWC 2024 where McLaren also showcased the 2024 season F1 car at Google's stall.
While it would be interesting to see whether this renewed partnership results in better performance gains for McLaren — and possibly even faster pit stop times at the 2024 Formula 1 Season — this collaboration only highlights the increasing role of technology in the world of Formula 1 and Extreme E.