Fiat's Tiny Electric Pickup Concept Is Just Weird Enough To Work
The Geneva International Motor Show finally returned this year, after a four-year pause. Running from February 26 to March 3, the show is a shadow of its former self, as it is being snubbed by major car manufacturers. Stellantis, which owns a portfolio of 14 automotive brands, is not in attendance. But one of its brands, Fiat, has major news to announce.
To mark the occasion — and poke fun at the Geneva Motor Show — Olivier Francois, Fiat CEO, and Stellantis Global CMO, traveled to Ginevra, an Italian village in the province of Brescia. In a YouTube video, Francois presented five new concepts inspired by the iconic Panda: a new city car (a "Mega-Panda," apparently), a sporty fastback, a family SUV ("Giga-Panda"), a camper, and a pickup.
Fiat plans to introduce one model per year until 2027, starting this July. "We are excited to share this glimpse into our future; a very near future actually, since the first car will be presented in four months during the brand's 125th anniversary celebration. That car will then be followed by one new model every year," Francois explained. Each of the concepts shows promise, but the tiny electric pickup is arguably the most interesting model on the platform even if, historically, some electric pickups don't get enough attention.
What we know about Fiat's new electric pickup
Fiat's pickup truck Strada may not be available in the United States and Canada, but it's hugely popular in South America — it has been the best-selling vehicle in Brazil since 2021.
The new pickup concept that Francois revealed in the video aims to replicate the success Strada has enjoyed in Brazil, but on a global scale. Unsurprisingly, the concept Francois showcased is not your ordinary pickup, but rather a compact vehicle that should be suitable for both urban environments and off-road settings. As Francois put it, the pickup aims to put the "fun" in "functionality."
According to Stellantis, the vehicle "blends the concept of a pick-up with the functionality of an LCV and the comfort of a SUV." Fiat has not released any technical details, so we can only speculate as to what this vehicle will actually be capable of, but the boxy, Panda-like design coupled with the futuristic features presented in the video promises a fusion of Italian style and modern practicality.
It's worth noting that the pickup is the second concept vehicle mentioned in the video, which might suggest that a real production version could be revealed sometime in 2025. Either way, this tiny electric pickup concept is just weird enough to work. Plus, since Stellantis has big plans for the EV market, we may have a lot more to look forward to in the near future.