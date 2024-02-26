Fiat's Tiny Electric Pickup Concept Is Just Weird Enough To Work

The Geneva International Motor Show finally returned this year, after a four-year pause. Running from February 26 to March 3, the show is a shadow of its former self, as it is being snubbed by major car manufacturers. Stellantis, which owns a portfolio of 14 automotive brands, is not in attendance. But one of its brands, Fiat, has major news to announce.

To mark the occasion — and poke fun at the Geneva Motor Show — Olivier Francois, Fiat CEO, and Stellantis Global CMO, traveled to Ginevra, an Italian village in the province of Brescia. In a YouTube video, Francois presented five new concepts inspired by the iconic Panda: a new city car (a "Mega-Panda," apparently), a sporty fastback, a family SUV ("Giga-Panda"), a camper, and a pickup.

Fiat plans to introduce one model per year until 2027, starting this July. "We are excited to share this glimpse into our future; a very near future actually, since the first car will be presented in four months during the brand's 125th anniversary celebration. That car will then be followed by one new model every year," Francois explained. Each of the concepts shows promise, but the tiny electric pickup is arguably the most interesting model on the platform even if, historically, some electric pickups don't get enough attention.