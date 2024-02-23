No, Gmail Is Not Going Away: The Recent Google Email Hoax Explained

Social media platforms went in overdrive mode just a day ago with rumors that Google is taking Gmail for a ride into the sunset. Or is otherwise being sent to the proverbial "Google Graveyard." On X, formerly Twitter, a ton of posts showing a picture of an alleged Google notice about sunsetting Gmail went viral.

A not-insignificant bunch of Gmail and Workspace users got legitimately concerned, and for good reasons. Well, it was a hoax, and has no truth to it regarding the August 2024 demise of Gmail.

"Gmail is here to stay," the company clarified. Gmail is one of the most popular email clients in the world, and sits only behind Apple's own mail service that ships across its product ecosystem. In 2024, though, Gmail is not merely an email service, but has become an integrated hub of other productivity-centric tools such as Meet, Calendar, Keep notes, and Contacts, among others.

In fact, there's a whole Google Workspace Marketplace that brings third-party tools straight into the Gmail web client sidebar. As such, the stakes for Gmail are lot higher than just an average email client. With that status quo, it was only natural to see a lot of social media citizens go into a frenzy over the apparent of demise of Google's bread and butter email client.