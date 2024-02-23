The Brane X Smart Speaker Uses Breakthrough Tech For Powerful Sound
One of the biggest limiting factors in speaker technology has been called Hoffman's Iron Law. That law states that when you're designing a speaker, you need to take into account three factors. First, there's the size of the speaker cabinet. Second, you need to consider the amount of power you'll need to drive the speakers. Finally, you need to take into account the depth of the bass sound you want to produce. The trade-off is that you can pick two of those things, but you'll have to compromise on the third.
Well, not anymore. The engineers at Brane Audio have figured out a way to not compromise. According to the company, it's the most significant improvement in audio technology in over 100 years. Finally, you can get uncompromised sound in a compact, portable speaker that you can carry with you. The Brane X Smart Speaker is just 6.1 inches tall by 9.3 inches wide by seven inches deep, and it weighs just 7.7 pounds. Yet the sound (and especially the bass) just absolutely fills the room.
The secret sauce
The key to this technology is in the Repel-Attract-Driver or R.A.D. According to the company it uses "a proprietary array of permanent magnets to cancel internal air pressure forces." The R.A.D. reduces both the size and the power draw of a normal subwoofer by a factor of ten. This is what allows the Brane X Smart Speaker to produce deep bass in a small enclosure while drawing minimal power. Indeed, the speaker can run up to 12 hours on its internal battery.
That makes it the first mobile speaker that allows users to hear everything the artist intended from Ariana Grande to Imagine Dragons and everything in between. Add to that the speaker is compact, fully waterproof (IP57), has built-in Alexa and Spotify integration, and easily connects via Bluetooth and this is a great speaker to bring to your next party or blast your music at home. Put simply, the Brane X Smart Speaker lets you feel what you hear.