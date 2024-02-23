The Brane X Smart Speaker Uses Breakthrough Tech For Powerful Sound

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the biggest limiting factors in speaker technology has been called Hoffman's Iron Law. That law states that when you're designing a speaker, you need to take into account three factors. First, there's the size of the speaker cabinet. Second, you need to consider the amount of power you'll need to drive the speakers. Finally, you need to take into account the depth of the bass sound you want to produce. The trade-off is that you can pick two of those things, but you'll have to compromise on the third.

Well, not anymore. The engineers at Brane Audio have figured out a way to not compromise. According to the company, it's the most significant improvement in audio technology in over 100 years. Finally, you can get uncompromised sound in a compact, portable speaker that you can carry with you. The Brane X Smart Speaker is just 6.1 inches tall by 9.3 inches wide by seven inches deep, and it weighs just 7.7 pounds. Yet the sound (and especially the bass) just absolutely fills the room.