This Is The Ultimate Hellcat Minivan We Wish Chrysler Would Build

Minivans usually conjure up images of soccer practice, grocery runs, and dogs ruining the upholstery. Most motorists don't envision a high-powered vehicle racing down the road; some of that stuff might fly out the window. But for years, the idea of a Chrysler Hellcat minivan, uniting the Dodge Hellcat muscle car and the sedate Chrysler Pacifica van, has been a running joke both in garages and online. Since both brands are owned by the same parent company (Stellantis), fans wanted to see some sort of crossover hybrid.

Talk of this Hellcat/minivan union dates back years and progressed at least as far as the sketch put on Instagram by Ralph Gilles, global head of design for Fiat Chrysler. The branding couldn't be more different. The peaceful Chrysler Pacifica is all family and safety and comfort, whereas the Dodge Hellcat promises supercharged power and modern racing technology. To say the least, the two vehicles aren't an obvious match. At the same time, who wouldn't want to see the original Dodge Hellcat's 6.2-liter, 707 hp V8 engine inserted into a family minivan with comfy seats, in-floor storage bins, and a standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 putting out less than half the Hellcat's power? Those groceries won't know what hit them.