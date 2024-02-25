This Is The Ultimate Hellcat Minivan We Wish Chrysler Would Build
Minivans usually conjure up images of soccer practice, grocery runs, and dogs ruining the upholstery. Most motorists don't envision a high-powered vehicle racing down the road; some of that stuff might fly out the window. But for years, the idea of a Chrysler Hellcat minivan, uniting the Dodge Hellcat muscle car and the sedate Chrysler Pacifica van, has been a running joke both in garages and online. Since both brands are owned by the same parent company (Stellantis), fans wanted to see some sort of crossover hybrid.
Talk of this Hellcat/minivan union dates back years and progressed at least as far as the sketch put on Instagram by Ralph Gilles, global head of design for Fiat Chrysler. The branding couldn't be more different. The peaceful Chrysler Pacifica is all family and safety and comfort, whereas the Dodge Hellcat promises supercharged power and modern racing technology. To say the least, the two vehicles aren't an obvious match. At the same time, who wouldn't want to see the original Dodge Hellcat's 6.2-liter, 707 hp V8 engine inserted into a family minivan with comfy seats, in-floor storage bins, and a standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 putting out less than half the Hellcat's power? Those groceries won't know what hit them.
No ordinary minivan
SpeedKore Performance and Abimelec Design are helping that dream become reality, as it doesn't seem like Chrysler is going to do it anytime soon. According to SpeedKore, their latest project is called the "Baba Yaga," a Hellcat-powered 2023 Chrysler Pacifica, except this version is slated to feature a supercharged HEMI with 1,514 hp, and an 8-speed ZF transmission. It's built with Mopar Demon-powered parts and aerospace-grade carbon fiber. SpeedKore is the team behind the 1968 Dodge Charger rebuilds "Hellucination" and "Hellacious" and the 1970 Charger "Hellraiser." As you can see, SpeedKore is big on Hell.
SpeedKore has already put a concept image on Instagram. The company says the 6.2-liter V8 will be treated with the so-called Lilith Package — named for "the primordial mother of demons," because of course it is — and will shed a full 1,000 lbs off the original minivan. In the same Instagram post, SpeedKore boasts "the Pacifica Baba Yaga is designed for setting lap records, roasting tires and putting a pep in your step." It's hard to argue with any of that. Seeing this mythological minivan in reality might finally push Chrysler to build one of their own. As for SpeedKore's world-colliding crossover, there's no word yet on whether it will feature rear-drive conversion or all-wheel, but with demons, Liliths, and Yagas involved, it guarantees that no parents will ever be late for soccer practice again.