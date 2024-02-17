4 Unexpected Uses For Old Clocks

A traditional mantle clock is the perfect choice to upcycle into a stylish shadow box. If you have one stashed away in a box somewhere, do not let the chance to create a stunning and unique decoration pass you by. A shadow box is a type of display case that features an opening frame to allow you to view the contents inside while also protecting the interior from dust. The content will depend entirely on you, as you can choose either sentimental memorabilia or a stunning diorama. Beyond the Picket Fence has a detailed tutorial on how to go about this DIY upcycling project.

The results will depend on the design and size of the mantle clock, but a traditional one will typically provide you with more than enough space once you have removed all the timekeeping components. Once you have cleaned out the interior, it is time to let your creativity flow. This project will require a variety of tools, depending on the theme you are going for.

For example, if you will be refurbishing the wooden case, then it is a good idea to go with acrylic paint. Acrylic paint is a popular choice among artists, and for good reason, due to its excellent versatility on different types of surfaces. The sky is the limit here, so take your time and enjoy the process, and you will definitely end up with something superbly original in your hands.