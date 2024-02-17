4 Unexpected Uses For Old Clocks
Do you have old, broken clocks lying around at home that you are planning on throwing away soon? You should hold off on that for a couple of reasons. First, proper disposal is essential regarding mechanical devices such as clocks due to the components that they have underneath their hood. Clock parts such as batteries, gears, and circuit boards for modern timekeeping devices can be detrimental to the environment if disposed of incorrectly.
The second reason is a nifty and creative solution that you should certainly try: upcycling. Basically, upcycling is taking something old or broken and transforming it into something entirely new. The good news is that old, broken-down clocks are ripe for an upgrade with a bit of imagination. Not only will you do your part in protecting the environment, but upcycling clocks can result in some truly clever interior decorations that are completely unique to your home. That said, here are four fascinating uses for your trusty retired timekeepers.
Transform your old clock into a lovely shadow box
A traditional mantle clock is the perfect choice to upcycle into a stylish shadow box. If you have one stashed away in a box somewhere, do not let the chance to create a stunning and unique decoration pass you by. A shadow box is a type of display case that features an opening frame to allow you to view the contents inside while also protecting the interior from dust. The content will depend entirely on you, as you can choose either sentimental memorabilia or a stunning diorama. Beyond the Picket Fence has a detailed tutorial on how to go about this DIY upcycling project.
The results will depend on the design and size of the mantle clock, but a traditional one will typically provide you with more than enough space once you have removed all the timekeeping components. Once you have cleaned out the interior, it is time to let your creativity flow. This project will require a variety of tools, depending on the theme you are going for.
For example, if you will be refurbishing the wooden case, then it is a good idea to go with acrylic paint. Acrylic paint is a popular choice among artists, and for good reason, due to its excellent versatility on different types of surfaces. The sky is the limit here, so take your time and enjoy the process, and you will definitely end up with something superbly original in your hands.
Spruce up your garden with a clock planter
An old alarm clock is a good choice to transform into a planter. You will need to dismantle and remove all the components inside, as all you truly need is the case and the clock face. In addition, you should try to give the alarm clock case a bit of character by painting it to imitate rust and give it that weathered look.
According to Magia Mia, you can achieve this rusty aesthetic by dabbing a layer of reddish-brown paint over its surface. Increase the intensity of the paint in certain areas. Once the paint is dry, coat a thin layer of glue on the surface and sprinkle a bit of cinnamon to complete its corrosive visual.
Next, you will need to install a plant bed inside the alarm clock. It is best to use plastic material for this one to avoid actual rust problems in the future. Pick a PVC pipe that fits perfectly inside the clock. Cut it in half lengthwise, sand it down for easier painting later, and seal both ends.
Finally, take the clock face and cut it in half. Take the lower half and place it on the front side of your PVC plant bed. Now, you have a cool alarm clock planter that will enhance your garden's aesthetics.
Craft a classy grandfather clock shelf
An old, busted grandfather clock can still reclaim its grandiose charm with an entirely different application, such as being upcycled into a classy shelf like this one from Capturing Wonderland. It goes without saying that this particular DIY upcycling project will require at least a beginner-level woodworking skill. That being said, this project is still doable, even for those with zero carpentry experience, with some patience and planning.
As with the other projects, you will need to dismantle the grandfather clock's complex mechanism. The good news is that you won't need to put it back together again afterward, so there is no need to be overly careful during this step. The paint job on the box clock will probably need to be retouched, so once you have taken apart the clock mechanism inside, you can go ahead and decorate it with the color coating of your choice.
Next up, you should prepare the shelves that you will install inside the box clock. A 5 mm thick piece of plywood will suffice in most cases. Carefully drill the sides to match the height of the shelves inside, and screw the shelves in place. You will also need cleats to install your new shelf on the wall, and once you have that out of the way, you can now enjoy your lovely new rustic shelf.
From timekeeper to looking glass
If you have a relatively large wooden wall clock, you can definitely refurbish it into a snazzy mirror, as shown in this tutorial by Architecture of a Mom. A circular mirror adds a degree of refinement to any interior space, and broken wall clocks are the perfect candidate to be transformed into unique mirror accents.
Again, you won't need the clock itself, so you can do away with it and dispose of it properly. The tricky part with this project is finding the right mirror size to fit into the clock frame. Note the measurement and drive to your local furniture store to find the right mirror.
Now that you have the main part of this project on hand, it is time to overhaul the clock's appearance. Repaint the frame or add flourishes; let your creative juices flow during this step, as the design choice is entirely up to you. Once you have polished the frame and installed the mirror, you now have a functional and decorative piece that will help tie the flow of the room together.