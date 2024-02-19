How To Add AI-Generated Backgrounds To Your Instagram Stories

Instagram has always had a knack for delivering fun new features to the social media platform's users. Whether it's launching customizable templates for stories or helping reduce your overall screen time, plenty of Instagram features will change how you use the app. And now, another popular element will join the fold: AI.

As this technology has skyrocketed in popularity, it is no surprise that Meta wants to capitalize on the latest trend. There are already plenty of AI-generated images on the platform, but Instagram is officially introducing its newest AI feature through a story background editing tool. Ahmad Al-Dahle, Vice President of GenAI at Meta, wrote on Threads, "With backdrop, you can reimagine your image's background with just a few taps and a prompt like 'chased by dinosaurs' or 'surrounded by puppies' to create an entirely new image for your Story."

With the new backdrop tool, your wildest imaginations become a reality on your Instagram story, and as Al-Dahle mentions, it only takes a few taps to add them to your stories.