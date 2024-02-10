Snapchat's Super Bowl 2024 Ad Will Make You Want To Kiss A Cobra And Film It (Maybe)

Snapchat dropped a new Super Bowl ad, and this one hits the entire premise of social media platforms right where it hurts. One of the most striking elements of the video is a blink-and-you-miss-it shot of a man kissing a cobra on its head. Over the course of the past year, multiple videos have gone viral on social media in which an uncharacteristically bold bloke can be seen giving a peck to the danger noodle, which has cultivated a reputation as one of the most venomous animal species on the planet.

Now, Snapchat's video doesn't exhibit the uneasy act as some sort of proud achievement that shows the depth of exciting content on the platform. Instead, Snapchat is weaponizing the picture to target other social media platforms that often reward creators for how over-the-top they can get. Kissing one of the most dangerous snakes on Earth is certainly one way to garner views and a favorable algorithmic reception, after all.

The quest for more likes, perfection in the content one posts, brutal trolling, material exhibition, an endless race to create shocking content, digital chaos, and toxic ideological division are among the social media tropes that Snapchat is targeting. With its Super Bowl spot, Snapchat is pushing itself as a platform where an individual can be their real self, foster more personal connections, and just have some fun. Remember those silly puppy ear filters on Grandpa's face? That kind of digital engagement.