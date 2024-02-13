Here's What Happened To Lisa Kelly From 'Ice Road Truckers'

"Ice Road Truckers" kicked things off with a bang when it first drove on the scene in 2007, becoming one of the most-watched telecasts from the History Channel. After a successful debut, the show aired 11 seasons, showcasing the extreme challenges of hauling cargo in big rigs across dangerous ice roads. Throughout its illustrious journey, the program followed several notable drivers, including Alex Debogorski and Hugh Rowland. But one of the standouts was arguably Lisa Kelly, the first female driver on the reality series to show what she was made of behind the wheel, traversing through some of the harshest environments Canada and Alaska had to offer.

Kelly got her first glimpse of Alaskan life when she moved to Sterling at 6 years old. After finishing high school, she did a semester of college at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she was born, before returning to Alaska to enter the workforce. She told Business and Tech that she quickly realized she loved driving while working at a pizza place, later securing work as a delivery driver for a bakery and a bus driver. Eventually, she landed her first job in the trucking industry at Carlile Transportation — years before she was on the show.

Starting in 2009, Kelly was a series regular in Season 3 and starred in the spinoff "IRT: Deadliest Roads," which lasted two seasons. At that time, Kelly gained a lot of notoriety, appearing on "The Late Show with David Letterman," and at one point, the reality star was designated "The Sexiest Trucker Alive" by Esquire Magazine. She remained on the series until the 5th season, where she opted not to sign on for Season 6 — but that was not the end of her run on "Ice Road Truckers."