The FTC Isn't Happy About Microsoft's Plan To Lay Off Activision Workers

In October 2023, Microsoft finally closed the controversial deal to acquire gaming major Activision Blizzard. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) were among the handful of antitrust bodies against this mega-merger. In the U.S., the FTC was involved in a courtroom battle with Microsoft, which eventually ended in favor of the software giant. Following the go-ahead from the court, Microsoft eventually completed the acquisition for a staggering $68.7 billion, despite the FTC's appeal against the ruling.

Fast forward to February 2024 — barely four months into the acquisition — it is now clear that Microsoft's troubles with the FTC are far from over. Microsoft is now once again under the scanner after the company announced plans to cut 1,900 jobs from its video game division. This move has led to the FTC raising concerns about the independence of the newly acquired Activision Blizzard Inc. The FTC alleges that this move contradicts Microsoft's earlier commitment to operate Activision Blizzard as an independent entity.

In a recent letter addressed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the FTC expressed its concerns about the recent layoffs, stating that these developments compromise the agency's ability to order effective relief in case a higher court deems Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition unlawful. The agency contends that the job cuts demonstrate areas of overlap created by the merger and argues that the court should have paused Microsoft's integration of the two companies in the midst of an ongoing trial.