How To Install Klipper 3D Printing Firmware On Raspberry Pi

There are many reasons why 3D printing hobbyists eventually gravitate towards Klipper firmware. Some want to print faster, whereas others seek killer features like input shaping exclusive to this open-source 3D printer firmware. Then you have pathological tinkerers who value Klipper's ability to change key printer settings without the tedium of recompiling and flashing the firmware from scratch. It doesn't matter how far along you are in your 3D printing habit, Klipper has something for everyone simply because it is at the very bleeding edge of the open-source 3D printing revolution.

Switching to Klipper will undoubtedly improve your 3D printing experience, but it pays to ask yourself why consumer 3D printers don't ship with it pre-installed. Like all things in life, the answer boils down to money — it's expensive because it adds the cost of a Raspberry Pi single-board computer to your printer's bill of materials. That's a difficult proposition compared to the bog-standard Marlin firmware operating off a significantly cheaper 3D printer controller board instead.

Granted, the Pi's ability to chew up G-Code (the programming language most 3D printers use) and drip feed it to the controller board without overwhelming it enables much faster printing speeds from the same hardware. While that alone is worthwhile for 3D printing geeks, you can also undertake the daunting task of reconfiguring Klipper settings for a new printer. If you don't mind some serious tinkering, read on to learn how to install Klipper on a Raspberry Pi.