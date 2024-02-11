This Common Xbox Feature Is Getting Users Banned: What You Need To Know

Since its launch, "Baldur's Gate 3" has been the talk of the gaming community. And with the critically-acclaimed RPG finally making its way to Xbox, chances are you quickly jumped on the bandwagon, wanting to experience the video game in all its glory. However, playing "Baldur's Gate 3" with a hidden Xbox feature enabled can quickly get you banned.

The Xbox Series X and Series S each have an Auto-Upload feature that automatically uploads users' screenshots to the cloud. Usually, this would only benefit gamers, ensuring you don't lose your gaming memories. However, if you take a screenshot or a video of any of the numerous sex scenes in "Baldur's Gate 3," which your Xbox then automatically uploads to the cloud, you'll get banned for violating Microsoft's policy regarding nudity.

Many assumed the bans were unintentional, but Xbox Support confirmed they were valid, saying that moderators review each clip to determine if a ban is worthy. Thankfully, since many players didn't intentionally upload the clips, Xbox will reverse the decisions on a case-by-case basis. So, as long as you aren't a repeat offender, Xbox will unban you, but be aware that this isn't just an issue with "Baldur's Gate 3." Any game containing nudity can get you banned.