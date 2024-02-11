What Are Driving Shoes, And Is It Worth Getting A Pair?

You may have heard of electric shoes, but what of driving shoes? These are meant to be worn while driving, and their design reflects this purpose: They are typically light and have raised rubber sections on the soles, which are extended beyond the very bottom of the shoe. The idea is to offer the best grip possible and the easy comfort to be worn in all weathers and conditions.

There's no denying that, when it comes to driving, safety is paramount. As a result, footwear matters. Driving in sandals or while barefoot isn't against the law in the United States, but the potential of a tragic slip is perhaps heightened in such cases. According to the RAC, the U.K.'s Driving Standards Agency reports that not wearing shoes behind the wheel reduces your ability to use your brakes efficiently.

Footwear that is heavy enough to do just that — but not so heavy as to affect the feedback received from the pedals — would seem to be the perfect compromise, and providing just that is the goal of driving shoes. Similarly, if you spend a lot of time outdoors or are otherwise liable to get your shoes very dirty over the course of your day, having some driving shoes ready and waiting in the car could be just the ticket. In this introductory guide, we'll take a brief look at the history of the driving shoe, and whether today's equivalents are worth the purchase.