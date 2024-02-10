Whatever Happened To Lotus Motorcycles?

Lotus Motorcycles made a big splash back in 2013 when a press release dropped saying the company was "established to design and build the first motorcycle of the iconic car manufacturer." Lotus Cars was founded by Colin Chapman in 1952 to more or less feed his racing obsession. Lotus was such a good race car it became Ferrari's main competition for a while, and also has some of the world's most beautiful and fastest road cars.

Lotus Motorcycles, however, is a company that is still unknown, for the most part. It was a joint project between a few groups. First, there was Kodewa, responsible for building the Lotus T128 LMP (Le Mans Prototype), which ran in the LMP2 class during the 2013 World Endurance Championship opening round.

The shape and look of the Lotus C-01 were created by acclaimed designer Daniel Simon, who not only worked for VW Group but also once drew up Bugatti automobiles (the Veyron in particular). He was the man behind the black and gold paint scheme on the Lotus T128, the "Lightcycle" in Disney's 2010 film "Tron: Legacy," and Tom Cruise's "Bubbleship" in "Oblivion." The Holzer Group — with its experience as a manufacturer in the automotive and aerospace industry — brought the development, production, and assembly of the bike all together under an official license from Lotus. So, other than the "Lotus" name and the license, the automobile company had almost nothing to do with the motorcycle company or the bike it built.