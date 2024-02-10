Is It Worth Buying A Banned Nintendo Switch?

Did you know you can get your Nintendo Switch banned? And we mean your physical console, not just your Nintendo account. If you violate Nintendo's policies, they won't hesitate to remove your console's online capabilities, leaving you with an offline-only console. However, there are pros to having a banned Switch, but is it worth buying one?

Well, the answer to that isn't so straightforward. Do you enjoy playing Switch games online or do so frequently? If so, you don't want to buy a banned Switch, as Nintendo removes all online capabilities from the console as a punishment. Banned Switches can't play games online, buy new games, or even access the Nintendo eShop, so if you see yourself doing any of those in the future, don't buy a banned Switch.

Surprisingly, there's quite a market for banned Switches out there, and that's because of one thing: mods. Since your banned Switch has no online capabilities, there's really nothing else to do but mod it. Jailbreaking, hacking, and modifying are all popular within the Switch community, and there are no consequences for these actions because the console is already banned. So, if you're interested in modding a Switch, buying a banned one is absolutely worth it.