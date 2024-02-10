Is It Worth Buying A Banned Nintendo Switch?
Did you know you can get your Nintendo Switch banned? And we mean your physical console, not just your Nintendo account. If you violate Nintendo's policies, they won't hesitate to remove your console's online capabilities, leaving you with an offline-only console. However, there are pros to having a banned Switch, but is it worth buying one?
Well, the answer to that isn't so straightforward. Do you enjoy playing Switch games online or do so frequently? If so, you don't want to buy a banned Switch, as Nintendo removes all online capabilities from the console as a punishment. Banned Switches can't play games online, buy new games, or even access the Nintendo eShop, so if you see yourself doing any of those in the future, don't buy a banned Switch.
Surprisingly, there's quite a market for banned Switches out there, and that's because of one thing: mods. Since your banned Switch has no online capabilities, there's really nothing else to do but mod it. Jailbreaking, hacking, and modifying are all popular within the Switch community, and there are no consequences for these actions because the console is already banned. So, if you're interested in modding a Switch, buying a banned one is absolutely worth it.
What can a modded Switch do?
Modding a Nintendo Switch is the primary reason most consoles get banned, so you should definitely think twice before jailbreaking your Switch. However, if you're buying a banned console, you should know what you're getting into, and there's plenty to experiment with a modded Switch.
The number one draw of a jailbroken Switch is the immediate access to homebrew content. Of course, things like cheats and mods for games are popular, but if your Switch isn't already banned, Nintendo will likely bring the hammer down on your console. Jailbreaking also gives you access to emulators, which have always been incredibly popular within Nintendo's player base. You can access GameBoy, GameCube, Wii, and other console games on your Switch by emulating those consoles using the Switch's hardware. Of course, many of these are available through a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, but if you bought a banned console, you can't access those features.
You can also get access to custom themes through jailbroken homebrew content. Given the Switch's lack of customization, players took it upon themselves to change the console's interface, allowing others to give their Switch the makeover of their dreams. If you're using an already banned Switch, modding it lets you go crazy, and it's really the only thing you can use the console for.