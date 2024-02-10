How To Access An Interactive Weather Map On Your iPhone

The iPhone's weather app undoubtedly ranks high among people's most-used apps. Regardless of your situation, you need to know the daily forecast, or else you'll be stranded in the rain, snow, or unbearable heat. However, did you know it has a fully interactive map?

While there are plenty of other weather apps for the iPhone, the default app is surprisingly advanced, even if most people only use it for the current temperature. Of course, it has plenty of other features, like adding another location, but its interactive map may be the weather app's most useful (and definitely most advanced) feature. With it, the app puts a meteorologist's map in the palm of your hands, letting users see a detailed daily forecast and weather patterns in your area.

However, while the feature is handy, most iPhone users likely don't know it exists. But getting to it is as simple as tapping a few buttons.