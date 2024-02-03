5 iPhone Apps To Help Make Sure Your Bills Are Paid On Time

For some people, paying bills can feel like a game of cat and mouse. Will you have enough to cover your expected (or unexpected) expenses every month? If not, how do you strategically pay the right billers, so you don't end up defaulting on any of them?

In 2022, a Financial Health Network report claimed that 70% of people paid their bills on time. While there are many reasons why people don't pay bills when they should, such as not having the means to do so, there are also people who just simply forget to do it. In the same year, a LendingTree survey revealed that nearly a quarter of people who recently paid late said they forgot their bill entirely, while 22% claimed to have mixed up due dates.

Unfortunately, paying your bills late can have disastrous consequences. According to NASDAQ, late bill payments can affect your credit score and lead to a loss in assets. In some cases, it may even cause additional charges. Not to mention, no one really wants the anxiety of having a collections agency barrage you with calls, emails, or even letters at your home.

Thankfully, for iPhone owners, there are plenty of apps around that can help you avoid missed payments. Here are a few that you should consider downloading before your next bill due date.