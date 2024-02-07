This New Arcade Basketball Game Will Cost You $50K, Does It Look Worth It?

Any lover of old-school arcade games who's pumped countless coins or credits into electronic basketball showdowns over the years might be keen to replicate such a retro arcade experience in the comfort of their recreation room. If you count yourself among them, there are several options available for purchase that can help you bring an authentic arcade basketball game into your home without breaking the bank.

But if you're looking for an arcade basketball game capable of bringing a little more "wow" factor to game night, Reigning Champ's Home Court Arcade Basketball setup might fit the bill. Yes, the pale beast of an arcade game actually comes with a whopping $50,000 price tag attached. And while the game's cost alone may prove prohibitive for even diehard lovers of arcade basketball, some might be even more wary of dropping that sort of coin on what looks like a pretty basic setup from a surface-level view.

While it's easy to understand that point of view given the game's simplistic looks, looks can be, and often are, deceiving. Those who take a closer look at the vital stats of Reigning Champ's Home Court Arcade Basketball may find there's more to its minimalist appearance than meets the eye. Indeed, the game's design elements could be enough to make the seemingly exorbitant cost a little more palatable for the right buyer.