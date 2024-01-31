HapiFit Terra Is A Game Changer For Sports Training Devices

Disclaimer: This content was produced in partnership with Mojawa and does not represent SlashGear's independent editorial judgment.

Bone conduction audio gear is not exactly a new phenomenon, but haptic tech brand Mojawa is redefining what a wearable can do with its latest offering. The latest from Mojawa is the HaptiFit Terra, a new pair of headphones being hawked as a sports training device that combines the versatility of bone conduction audio with AI-assisted real-time performance monitoring. It is capable of measuring activity markers such as pace, calorie burnout, and step count alongside heart rate activity monitoring to deliver a more holistic picture of your workout without hindering your environmental awareness, something traditional Bluetooth-based earbuds can't offer.

The open-ear style audio accessory from Mojawa offers an IP68-certified build, which means it can accompany you for aquatic workouts such as swimming. And since these rely on what the company calls dual spring magnetically levitated brass that doesn't hinder your ear canal and delivers audio signals from behind the ear, you don't have to worry about the audio output irrespective of the exercise you are engaged in ... or even worry about liquid damage.

Another cool aspect of the HaptiFit Terra is its haptic system, which relies on pressure-sensitive hardware for crucial functions such as playback controls, switching between activity types, listening to activity statistics, and more. A particularly thoughtful design element is dynamic glow lights, which not only serve as safety guides under challenging lighting conditions but also double as a wellness alert for scenarios such as an abnormal spike in heart rate. There's also 32GB of onboard storage for storing music files and relevant fitness content, which means they can be used without your phone, as well.