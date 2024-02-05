Is BlueStacks Android Emulator Safe To Run On Your PC?

There is speculation online that BlueStacks contains malware, but no concrete evidence has emerged thus far. If you're here because your antivirus software flagged BlueStacks as malware and prevented you from installing it, it was most likely a false positive, and you have no reason for concern. False positives occur when antivirus software mistakenly flags a legitimate program as malware.

BlueStacks has acknowledged that false positives sometimes happen with their software, reassuring users that they have nothing to worry about. You do not have to take their word for it, however. When you want to check if a program is safe to install, uploading the installation file to VirusTotal, a free online service that analyzes links and files for malware, is always a good idea. If you upload the BlueStacks installer to VirusTotal, you'll see that just one of the 69 security vendors on the website flags it as malicious. This strongly suggests that the file is safe.

Bear in mind this installation file was downloaded from the BlueStacks website. Files from unofficial sources are far more likely to contain malicious programs, which is why you should avoid them.