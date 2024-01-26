What Can You Do With 'Tokens' On Snapchat?

Gone are the days when the most exciting thing you could do on Snapchat was send a timed photo to your best buddies only for it never to be seen again. Over the years, we've seen the addition of unique features like the Snap Map where you can see all your active friends around the globe in real-time, or the short-lived mini-games you could play to kill time. The inclusion of Snapchat's premium subscription tier has further unlocked the most random of perks such as being able to scan ingredients for instant food recipes or spend an inconspicuous amount of time chatting with an AI chatbot.

Another expansion to Snapchat's universe is its digital tokens. You may have seen them represented by a hexagonal gold coin right under your profile options. In a nutshell, this is Snapchat's own digital currency. If you've bored yourself with using the twelfth dog filter for the day and are wondering what exactly you can do with these shiny Snapchat Tokens, or how to even get them in the first place, this read ought to answer your burning questions.