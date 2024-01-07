Snapchat Planets: Here's What They Mean, And How They Work

With the paid version of Snapchat, Snapchat Plus, users gain access to new experimental features. One of these exclusive features is the Friend Solar System. This feature assigns each of your close friends a place in your personal solar system. Like our actual solar system, there are eight planets in this virtual system, with you playing the role of the sun. If you are close friends with someone, their Bitmoji will be sitting on a planet orbiting you. The closer a friend's planet is to the sun (you), the better friends you are.

Although this virtual solar system has the same layout as our real one, it can be hard to identify which planet is which by the graphic. Here's the Friend Solar System in order from closest friends and beyond.

Mercury is your number closest friend. It can be spotted by its light red color and the abundance of red hearts surrounding it. Venus is tan and has yellow, pink, and blue hearts. Earth is easy to spot and has our moon orbiting it. Mars is dark red with purple and blue hearts floating nearby. Jupiter is orange-tinted and has its Great Red Spot. Saturn has its famous rings that set it apart. Uranus is green with swirls. Finally, Neptune is depicted as a dark blue.

You can also estimate where you are on the list by Bitmojis' expression in the images. At the top of the list on Mercury, the Bitmojis will be smiling and happy. The further down the list, the less expressive the Bitmojis become.