This New Camera System Allows You To See The World From An Animal's Point Of View

The idea of viewing the world in a substantially different way can be challenging to conceptualize. After all, you only have one pair of eyes. However, while there aren't natural ways to co-opt the views of other living creatures, there are methods to emulate their perspectives, which could prove invaluable from a scientific standpoint.

A team of researchers published a 2024 paper in the scientific journal "PLOS Biology," titled "Recording animal-view videos of the natural world using a novel camera system and software package." As the title implies, these researchers have created a combination of a unique camera system and custom software to accurately replicate how certain animals view the world around them. Specifically, they've managed to replicate the views of both birds and bees.

"We've long been fascinated by how animals see the world," said Daniel Hanley, a senior author on the study, in a statement to EurekAlert. "Modern techniques in sensory ecology allow us to infer how static scenes might appear to an animal; however, animals often make crucial decisions on moving targets (e.g., detecting food items, evaluating a potential mate's display, etc.). Here, we introduce hardware and software tools for ecologists and filmmakers that can capture and display animal-perceived colors in motion."