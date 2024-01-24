Ford Recalls Nearly 2 Million Explorer SUVs Over Potential Risk To Other Drivers

American automaker Ford continues its streak of product recalls. In 2023, the company topped the table as the brand that recalled the most vehicles, with a staggering 6.1 million vehicles involved in product recalls. And if we are to believe fresh reports, Ford is well on its way to breaking its 2023 record.

In the very first month of 2024, Ford has already issued product recalls for two of its most popular vehicles. The latest one — which is also the biggest recall this year — involves as many as 1.9 million Ford Explorer SUVs and revolves around a critical issue with the trim retention clips on the exterior A-pillar of the vehicle. The clips in the affected vehicles are potentially faulty and could cause the trim piece to detach and fall off the vehicle, posing a safety risk.

According to the NHTSA, this issue with the retention clips affects several Ford Explorer vehicles sold in the U.S. between 2011 and 2019. With nearly two million vehicles affected, this marks one of the largest recalls in recent automotive history. This recall comes just days after the company also issued a recall for nearly 113,000 F-150 trucks manufactured between 2021 and 2023 because of the chance for parts of rear axle hubs to wear, break, and potentially cause crashes.