Ford Recalls Nearly 2 Million Explorer SUVs Over Potential Risk To Other Drivers
American automaker Ford continues its streak of product recalls. In 2023, the company topped the table as the brand that recalled the most vehicles, with a staggering 6.1 million vehicles involved in product recalls. And if we are to believe fresh reports, Ford is well on its way to breaking its 2023 record.
In the very first month of 2024, Ford has already issued product recalls for two of its most popular vehicles. The latest one — which is also the biggest recall this year — involves as many as 1.9 million Ford Explorer SUVs and revolves around a critical issue with the trim retention clips on the exterior A-pillar of the vehicle. The clips in the affected vehicles are potentially faulty and could cause the trim piece to detach and fall off the vehicle, posing a safety risk.
According to the NHTSA, this issue with the retention clips affects several Ford Explorer vehicles sold in the U.S. between 2011 and 2019. With nearly two million vehicles affected, this marks one of the largest recalls in recent automotive history. This recall comes just days after the company also issued a recall for nearly 113,000 F-150 trucks manufactured between 2021 and 2023 because of the chance for parts of rear axle hubs to wear, break, and potentially cause crashes.
Own a 2011 - 2019 Ford Explorer? Here's what you should do next
If you own a Ford Explorer manufactured between 2011 and 2019, there is a good chance your vehicle may have been affected by this product recall — especially given the large number of vehicles involved. According to the NHTSA, Ford is currently in the process of identifying all the vehicles affected by the issue while also adding that there have been no reported accidents or injuries directly caused by this defect.
The company plans to send interim letters to affected owners by March 13, 2024, which is nearly two months away. Given the large number of vehicles involved, it might take some time for Ford to fix all the affected vehicles.
If your Ford Explorer is among the affected vehicles, you may be required to visit a Ford dealer who will inspect and replace the affected part (the A-pillar trim, in this instance) free of charge. However, you will need Ford's official intimation letter prior to this visit, and given the massive number of vehicles involved in this recall, waiting for that letter could take a while. If you think this issue could affect your vehicle, you may also contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 and reference recall number 24S02.
While the number of vehicles involved in this recall is quite high, there have been no confirmed reports of an accident caused by this issue. Ford, however, has acknowledged that it came across over 14,000 warranty claims arising because of missing or detached A-pillar trim parts.