How To Change Your Apple Watch Face: A Step-By-Step Guide

Did you just get an Apple Watch and want to make it feel more like yours? Or have you had one for a while but would like to change things up a little? Either way, one of the best ways to personalize your Apple Watch is to change the watch face. Your Apple Watch face is the screen you see when you glance at your watch after it's been idle. It's where you should find the date, time, and other important information without unlocking the watch.

While you can create your own custom watch face — even using a photo if you want — Apple has a host of built-in Apple Watch faces in a Face Gallery from which you can choose. However, unlike what you might be used to with other non-Apple smartwatches, it doesn't support third-party watch faces natively (there are non-native workarounds, though). But you can use an Apple watch face created by someone else as a compromise.

You can change the face on an Apple Watch from the watch itself and the Watch app on the iPhone it's paired to. The steps here will guide you on changing the watch face using both your phone and your watch.