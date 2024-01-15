4 Of The Best Nintendo DS Emulators For Android

Long before the fancy foldable smartphones we see today, there was the clunky yet charming dual-screen Nintendo DS. Released in late 2004, the rather unique form factor of the DS opened the doors for intuitive controls and gameplay styles. Selling over 150 million units in the fiscal years of the decade between 2005 and 2015, the DS climbed to be one of the most popular and recognizable handheld consoles to date.

Its inspiration paved the way for its successors, the Nintendo 2DS and the 3DS, both of which were also well-received and highly acclaimed among the gaming community. If you are someone who has owned a Nintendo DS previously and misses playing popular titles like "Mario Kart DS," "Nintendogs," or "Pokémon Black," there is still a way to do so without even requiring you to carry around a secondary device.

Emulation makes it possible for games and apps designed for specific consoles to be enjoyed by anyone on any platform. While there are a host of great emulator apps for Android to choose from on the Google Play Store, the list gets a little more specific when it comes to the Nintendo DS. Based on user feedback and popularity, here are the best emulators you can use to play your favorite Nintendo DS games on Android!