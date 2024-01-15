This Raspberry Pi Smart Display Project Could Be A Great Addition To Your Kitchen

Over the past decade, a million cool devices have quietly made their way into every nook and cranny of your home, especially the kitchen. In fact, there's a steady rise of smart kitchen gadgets dominating that space — think app-controlled coffee machines, Wi-Fi-enabled air fryers, and hands-free faucets. But if there's one device worth adding to your kitchen countertop, it's a smart display. This nifty gadget is a hub of efficiency and entertainment as it can do everything from show your current electricity consumption to make your grocery list or walk you through the most complicated recipes.

But here's the thing: smart displays come with a steep price tag, often hundreds of dollars. If you just need basic functions like displaying information or playing music and you happen to have a Raspberry Pi and a small monitor lying around, here's a DIY smart kitchen display project you can make for as cheap as $19.