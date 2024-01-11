UGreen Brings New NASync System To CES 2024 With 16TB Storage And 10-Core Intel Processor

At CES 2024, Ugreen showed off its newest NAS (Network Attached Storage) device, the NASync DXP480T Plus. For specs, it boasts a 10-gig networking port, a 10-core Intel processor, and an app to sort everything, including your files. It can be expanded to up to 8GB of DDR5 RAM.

The storage capacity maxes out at 16TB of flash storage through up to four NVMe drives in a RAID setup for extra redundancy and peace of mind in case something fails. Ugreen notes that it can be used for anything, ranging from a media player for music or movies to a more creative role. The system allows you to create shared folders for easier collaboration.

The icing on the cake is that there are no subscription fees or services, as it's your data, and you should have the right to do whatever you want with it. The NASync DXP480T Plus is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.