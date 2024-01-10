Eureka's J20 Robotic Vacuum Brings A Serious Mopping Upgrade

This article was paid for by Eureka and written by SlashGear.

In the decades since their original conceptualization, robotic vacuum cleaners have become a staple of the modern home, as pleasantly familiar a sight as the household pet. Of course, compared to those original vacuums which didn't do much beyond move dust around and bump into chairs, the field has come a remarkably long way in terms of intelligence and innovation.

If you're looking for proof of that assertion, look no further than the latest home housekeeping development from Eureka: the J20 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum and Floor Washer.

This new generation of robotic cleaner doesn't only vacuum dust and crumbs off the floor (though it certainly handles that with confidence), but in a first for the field, it actively washes and cleans the floor as it goes. That's paired with the smart technology features that consumers have come to expect from modern robotic vacuums, and from Eureka's products in particular, carefully guiding the J20 around obstacles and away from spots you don't want it going near.