Eureka's J20 Robotic Vacuum Brings A Serious Mopping Upgrade
This article was paid for by Eureka and written by SlashGear.
In the decades since their original conceptualization, robotic vacuum cleaners have become a staple of the modern home, as pleasantly familiar a sight as the household pet. Of course, compared to those original vacuums which didn't do much beyond move dust around and bump into chairs, the field has come a remarkably long way in terms of intelligence and innovation.
If you're looking for proof of that assertion, look no further than the latest home housekeeping development from Eureka: the J20 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum and Floor Washer.
This new generation of robotic cleaner doesn't only vacuum dust and crumbs off the floor (though it certainly handles that with confidence), but in a first for the field, it actively washes and cleans the floor as it goes. That's paired with the smart technology features that consumers have come to expect from modern robotic vacuums, and from Eureka's products in particular, carefully guiding the J20 around obstacles and away from spots you don't want it going near.
Cleaning capabilities
In terms of the J20's cleaning functionality, there are two stars of the show. Firstly, the device is equipped with an 8,000 PA vacuum, sucking in and capturing any and all loose contaminants from your floor. Don't worry about thick, shaggy carpets hampering its movement or suction, as the J20's vacuum is equipped with a boost mode that automatically kicks in when carpeted surfaces are detected, increasing suction power as necessary.
The other half of the cleaning equation is Eureka's proprietary RollRenew mopping system. Using a special cycling belt mop and water tank, the J20 sprays water as it goes, then swiftly captures any liquid or solid messes it passes over, guiding all of the debris into an enclosed wastewater tank. This scraping system ensures that the J20 is always mopping with fresh water, rather than just moving dirty water around on the floor.
Intelligent, convenient, safe
The J20 is equipped with latest advancements in smart tech compatibility and 3D obstacle avoidance. As it cleans, the robot is constantly scanning its surroundings with a powerful array of sensors, catching both obstacles and ledges well before approach and adjusting its path accordingly.
Between cleaning sessions, the J20 returns to its All-in-One station to not just recharge, but completely renew itself. The station automatically empties the wastewater tank, refills the clean water tank, empties captured debris, cleans the mop, and loads fresh detergent. You just add the materials, and the station handles the work.
All of the J20's functions can be conveniently controlled via the Eureka mobile app, which allows you to customize the cleaning schedule, create no-zones and invisible walls, and set function and mopping power limits. The J20 is also fully compatible with both the Alexa and Google Nest frameworks, allowing you to integrate it into your existing smart home setup.
The J20 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum and Floor Washer will be officially launched during the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Visit Eureka's display at the show to see the J20 in action.