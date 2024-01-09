Lamborghini's Future Supercars Won't Just Make Your Heart Race, They Could Track It, Too

The sight of a Lamborghini can leave hearts racing, but the luxury carmaker is more interested in measuring the heart rate of the driver behind the wheels. At CES 2024, Lamborghini introduced Telemetry X, an in-car digital information platform with a built-in Biometric Data System. Lamborghini says it can assess a driver's crucial biometric stats such as heart rate and stress levels while driving, paving the way for a more in-depth performance analysis.

It will work in tandem with a digital assistant that keeps an eye on biometric information as well as vehicle sensing data to offer customized driver feedback in real-time. "Digital Co-Pilot analyzes lap times and provides useful pointers for improving racing lines and braking points," says the company. At the moment, Telemetry X is a concept envisioned to exist within the Unica app, which also appeared inside the Huracán STO a few years ago.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the biosensing system and in-car assistant will piggyback on a 5G-ready toolkit called Real Time Remote Garage that will transmit information such as video recordings to a coach anywhere in the world. Lamborghini envisions Telemetry X to assist with training, but won't say when exactly we are going to see it in a commercially available hypercar.