How To Manage Your Xbox X|S Series Power Options
There are many hidden (or just not very obvious) settings you can change on your console, settings that help personalize your experience with your Xbox series X|S, from accessibility options like night mode, to remapping the buttons on your controller. But there is one setting that is oft forgotten but very important, particularly during winter when your electric bill is not getting any cheaper.
During the winter season, your console may be using more energy to render your games and allow you to play. But even when the console is not being used, it might still be drawing energy and costing you money, depending on your settings. Whether you want to save some money from your electricity bill, or ensure your console isn't unnecessarily using power, you can easily change your power options to match your needs. Though simple, it's not necessarily a setting everyone is familiar with, so here's a guide to managing the power options on your Xbox Series X|S.
How to manage power options
In order to access your Xbox X|S Series power options you need to:
- Press the Xbox button
- Select Profile & system
- Go to Settings
- Select General
- Select Power options
Here you can manage several power settings for your console. For example, you can set your Xbox Series X|S to fully shut down in order to save energy, rather than stay on sleep mode. The only downside is a longer initial startup time when you turn on the console again (up to 45 seconds more). Still, not bad to save some money on electricity.
You can also change when your console goes to sleep, which uses the most power when your Xbox Series X|S is not in use, but does provide the fastest startup time, and even remote waking. Likewise, you can customize when the console should turn off after a period of inactivity, and how to wake up, by going into Customize power options.