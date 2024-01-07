How To Manage Your Xbox X|S Series Power Options

There are many hidden (or just not very obvious) settings you can change on your console, settings that help personalize your experience with your Xbox series X|S, from accessibility options like night mode, to remapping the buttons on your controller. But there is one setting that is oft forgotten but very important, particularly during winter when your electric bill is not getting any cheaper.

During the winter season, your console may be using more energy to render your games and allow you to play. But even when the console is not being used, it might still be drawing energy and costing you money, depending on your settings. Whether you want to save some money from your electricity bill, or ensure your console isn't unnecessarily using power, you can easily change your power options to match your needs. Though simple, it's not necessarily a setting everyone is familiar with, so here's a guide to managing the power options on your Xbox Series X|S.