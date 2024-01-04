What Song Is Playing In Chevrolet's 'Down To Earth' EV Commercial?

With consumers battling higher prices at the grocery store, the gas pump, and every commercial space in between, people are looking for ways to save money anywhere possible. Under the circumstances, buying a new car may seem more cost-prohibitive than ever for man, though automakers are trying everything they can to tempt potential buyers into their showrooms. In a recent television ad, Chevy set about that task by touting the grounded prices of three current vehicles boasting its iconic Chevrolet logo, including the Bolt EUV, the Trax, and the Colorado.

Titled "Down to Earth," the spot opens with a man stepping into a hip restaurant to order avocado toast, though he surprisingly asks the server to hold the avocado. He then turns to the camera to state how expensive things have gotten, noting how Chevrolet is doing its best to keep the prices of their vehicles as reasonable as possible. As he walks through scenes boasting the pricing upside of the Bolt, Trax, and Colorado, he does so backed with a funky little tune that no doubt sounded familiar to many viewers.

If you recognized the track but couldn't put a name to it, that may be because the commercial doesn't feature the song's famous refrain, "You've never heard a sound like the rubberband ma-an." The head-nodding classic in Chevy's "Down to Earth" ad is "The Rubberband Man" by The Spinners, and it's the very definition of an earworm from the heyday of the funk and soul era.