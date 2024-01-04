What Is DietPi, And Should You Install It On Your Raspberry Pi?

One of the best things about Raspberry Pi computers is their versatility when it comes to bespoke operating systems. There are several OS's that have been designed specifically for these pocket-sized PCs. Some are designed to use the Pi to run a full-featured desktop, while others emphasize power and performance. One problem that some Pi users have encountered with many of these more advanced systems is that it's easy for them to overwhelm and bog down the Pi's limited processing resources. Now, it seems there is a new system on the horizon that aims to change that.

DietPi is a lightweight version of Debian: a free, open-source, Linux-based operating system that gives open licenses for developers to modify and distribute its software. This paired-down version of the software is specifically designed to lighten the load on the Raspberry Pi's CPU and RAM, freeing up more processing power for your single-board computer to perform the tasks you need it to. Hearing that, many of you might want to learn more about the DietPi operating system. How does it work? What is it capable of? Should you install it on your Raspberry Pi? Here's everything you need to know.