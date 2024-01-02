Discover Space: This NASA Tool Lets You Track Asteroids And Comets In Real Time

NASA has been busy in the last few months with several asteroid-related missions. From bringing back the agency's first asteroid sample in the OSIRIS-REx mission to launching the Psyche mission to visit a metal asteroid, late 2023 has been an exciting time for asteroid fans.

There are thousands of known asteroids in our solar system, far more than the handful which are explored by the big missions. If you've ever been curious about a particular asteroid — whether it's one that comes close to Earth, called a near-Earth asteroid, or one which comes close enough to actually intersect with our planet's orbit, called a potentially hazardous asteroid, or even one which hangs out deeper in the solar system — then there's a NASA tool you have to check out.

Eyes on Asteroids is a web app that shows the location, in 3D and real time, of many of the asteroids which are located within the inner solar system. The app uses data from NASA's observations and allows you to click on an object to bring up more information about it, as well as tracking some asteroid-observing spacecraft and comets.

The app was released in 2021 and is easy to use. "We wanted Eyes on Asteroids to be as user-friendly as possible while telling the stories about humanity's exploration of these fascinating objects," said one of the developers, Jason Craig, technical producer of the Visualization Technology Applications and Development team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "Every NEO can be found inside the app, as can most of the spacecraft that have visited these objects."