Here's How Long Your Google Pixel Slate I5 Will Receive ChromeOS Updates

Google introduced the Pixel Slate i5 in 2018 to mixed reviews with complaints about its weight, software bugs, and other issues, leading some to conclude that the high-end hybrid ChromeOS tablet-laptop wasn't ready for primetime. Despite the initial hiccups, dedicated users stuck with the device, and their patience was rewarded with regular updates and improved performance, with the tablet-laptop hybrid becoming a fixture in the lives of many. However, just when it seemed the Pixel Slate might have a long life ahead of it, Google removed the device from its stores in 2021, leaving many wondering how long updates would continue.

As with all its devices, the Google Pixel Slate has received regular updates, keeping it running smoothly. These updates ensure the device performs efficiently, receives the security patches it needs to remain secure, gets the newest features, and delivers an optimal user experience. The good news for Pixel Slate owners is that although the company no longer sells the device, it'll continue to receive updates for a few more years.