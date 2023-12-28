Here's How Samsung's New Android Battery Protection Feature Is Supposed To Work

Samsung is adding a new feature that seeks to enhance the longevity of batteries inside smartphones. The feature is currently being tested with the latest Android 14-based build of One UI 6, but it is currently not widely available in an active state for all users. Called battery protection, the feature lets users pick between three strategies for topping up their phone's battery, with the ultimate goal of slowing down chemical degradation and enhancing lifespan.

That's an important consideration because smartphone batteries can only handle a limited number of charge-discharge cycles before the chemical constituents undergo a natural cycle of degradation. When that happens, the battery loses the charge retention capability over time. As a result, the phone lasts fewer hours on a single charge, a situation that only worsens over time.

Samsung and other smartphone makers, such as OnePlus and Apple, have been offering an optimized charging system that limits charging pace and limit. The latest One UI feature adds more flexibility to the whole system by offering three separate presets to control the charging behavior.

The three battery protection tiers include basic, adaptive, and maximum, each with its own set of restrictions. The maximum protection option is the most proactive layer. Once enabled, it blocks the charging process as soon as the battery level reaches the 80% mark. Moreover, the phone will only start to charge once the battery percentage has dipped below 80%.