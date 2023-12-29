5 Apps Every Science Buff Should Have Installed

In a world buzzing with information, the Daily Random Facts app offers a neat solution for those who enjoy a daily sprinkling of intriguing knowledge. It's an app that provides you with quick info every day, covering all sorts of things like science and history.

Once the app is installed on your device, you can get started by setting up daily reminders of interesting facts. You can pick the duration of these reminders, the frequency, and the notification sound. Then, choose a theme for the app and the topics you are interested in from the options available. Once everything is set, you can pick the plan you want to proceed with. If you choose the Premium plan, you will get access to a three-day free trial.

Upon launching the app, you can swipe through the general facts that are ideal for younger children. The app has a mechanism that ensures users don't see the same fact twice. You can also save, favorite, and check for the source of the fact. To change the font of the background, click on the paintbrush icon at the bottom. The General button at the bottom left will take you to the different categories of facts available, which you can browse through.

In case you don't want the app buzzing with notifications and prefer reading the facts by opening the app, you can disable the app notifications on your Android or iOS device.

The app is available for download on Google Play Store and the App Store.