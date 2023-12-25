How To Unblock Someone On Xbox: Step-By-Step Guide

Blocking someone on Xbox is a great way to keep people you don't want to interact with from contacting you. You can employ it on scammers who didn't get banned by Xbox's new strike system or just someone you find annoying. If someone is blocked, they cannot send you game invites, party invites, or messages. Blocked individuals also won't be able to see your online activity.

If there is a case where you blocked someone by accident or had a change of heart, you can unblock them. To do this on Xbox One or Series consoles, follow these instructions:

Push your controller's "Xbox" button (the button with the Xbox logo). Scroll over to your "Profile" tab. Click your profile picture. Select "My Account" on the new window. Open the Social tab at the top of the screen. Select the Following menu. Open the dropdown menu that says, "Everything." Scroll down and select, "Blocked." Click the account you want to unblock. On the "Welcome" screen, select the "More" dropdown menu. Select, "Unblock."

If you have someone muted and you want to unmute them, follow the same steps but select "Muted" on the "Following" menu on their profile instead of "Blocked." Then select "Unmute" under "More" on the muted profile's page.